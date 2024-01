Nixon had 11 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

The First-Team All-Pro kick returner did not run a kick back Sunday, but he did match the career-high 11 stops he made in Week 17. One way or another he will be key in Green Bay's upcoming matchup with San Francisco, and just how big a role he will fill will likely depend on the availability -- or lack thereof -- of top cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle).