Nixon started all 17 regular-season games for Green Bay in 2025, finishing with 72 tackles (58 solo), 17 pass breakups, including one interception, and a fumble recovery.

Nixon's 17 pass breakups tied for the third-best mark in the league. The cornerback also recorded six tackles (four solo) in the Packers' playoff loss to the Bears. The former Raider has been a regular starter over the past three years for the Packers, and he has one more year on his contract in 2026.