Nixon saw action in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.
Nixon did not make a mark in the box score, but he started at cornerback for the third time in three preseason contests. The All-Pro return man curiously did not return a kick nor a punt during the exhibition season, but he figures to be back there in some capacity when the regular season gets underway.
