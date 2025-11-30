Packers' Keisean Nixon: Busy day in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon recorded seven tackles (seven solo) in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
Nixon suffered a stinger in Green Bay's Week 12 win over the Vikings, but he still managed to suit up on a short week. He played 100 percent of defensive snaps while also logging his second-highest tackle total of the season.
More News
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Good to go on Thanksgiving•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Questionable vs. Lions•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Limited in Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Estimated as DNP on Monday•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Questionable to return Sunday•