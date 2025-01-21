Nixon finished the 2024 regular season with 88 tackles (61 solo), including 3.0 sacks, seven pass defenses (including 1.0 interceptions) and three fumbles across 17 games.

Nixon's sack count in 2024 eclipses his combined total from the first five seasons of his NFL career, and the 27-year-old corner finished fourth on the Packers in total tackles behind Quay Walker (102), Isaiah McDuffie (97) and Javon Bullard (90). Nixon also showed his prowess as a returner, finishing with 528 kickoff return yards on 18 attempts. Nixon is projected to be the Packers' second starting outside corner for the 2025 campaign, though whether that's opposite Jaire Alexander (knee) or someone else remains to be seen.