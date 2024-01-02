Nixon finished Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings with a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks. He also returned one kick for 23 yards.

Not only was it the first sack of Nixon's career -- shared with Devonte Wyatt -- but also marked the first time that he registered double-digit tackles in a game. Nixon took advantage of the one-game suspension of Jaire Alexander as the former drew the start alongside Carrington Valentine. Nixon is up to 76 tackles (56 solo), six passes defended and one interception over 16 games this season.