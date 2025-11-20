Packers' Keisean Nixon: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (illness) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
There's no indication of how serious the illness is. Nixon's practice participation for the next two days should provide an indication of his availability in Week 12 against Minnesota.
