Nixon logged two solo tackles and five pass defenses during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Nixon didn't do much in the tackling department but was all over the field in pass coverage, finishing with a career-high five pass defenses. He is now two pass defenses shy from tying his mark from the 2024 campaign (seven). Nixon has played every single defensive snap in each of the Packers' first two games of the 2025 season.