Packers' Keisean Nixon: Estimated as DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (neck) was listed as DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Nixon exited in the first half of Sunday's win over the Vikings and was unable to return after he was diagnosed with a neck stinger. With Nixon sidelined, Kamal Hadden played 70 percent of the defensive snaps against Minnesota.
