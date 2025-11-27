default-cbs-image
Nixon (neck) is active for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Nixon missed the second half of last Sunday's win over Minnesota due to a neck stinger, but the issue won't cost him any additional time. He'll therefore settle into his regular starting role at cornerback alongside Carrington Valentine.

