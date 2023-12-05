Nixon recorded five tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Chiefs.

Nixon came up big for the Packers' defense with a fourth-quarter interception, which led to a field-goal and eventual win. The 26-year-old has now tallied 50 or more defensive snaps and four or more tackles in the past four games. In addition, the return specialist also added 60 kick-return yards to his league-leading 622 on the year.