Nixon recorded five tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Chiefs.
Nixon came up big for the Packers' defense with a fourth-quarter interception, which led to a field-goal and eventual win. The 26-year-old has now tallied 50 or more defensive snaps and four or more tackles in the past four games. In addition, the return specialist also added 60 kick-return yards to his league-leading 622 on the year.
