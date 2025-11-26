Packers' Keisean Nixon: Limited in Tuesday's walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (neck) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Nixon was estimated as a DNP on Monday due to a neck injury he sustained during the Packers' win over the Vikings on Sunday. His ability to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday is a sign that the injury is not considered a long-term issue, and Wednesday's injury report will shed light on whether he'll be available to play against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Nixon's absence would open the door for Kamal Hadden and Nate Hobbs (knee) to see more defensive snaps in the secondary.
