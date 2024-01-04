Nixon (quadriceps) was considered to be a limited participant at Green Bay's walkthrough Wednesday.

Nixon was a limited participant all week prior to playing in the Packers' 33-10 win over the Vikings in Week 17, compiling a career-high 11 tackles in the contest, so Wednesday's status isn't a cause for concern quite yet. The cornerback will look to return to log a full practice prior to Sunday's significant matchup with the Bears, though he may not have to in order to appear in the contest.