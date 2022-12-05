Nixon had two assisted tackles and an interception in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears. He also returned four kicks for 102 yards in the game.

The interception was the first of Nixon's career, and it came late in the fourth quarter and ensured the Packers walked away with the win. He also racked up over 100 return yards for the fourth game in a row. Nixon will presumably continue fielding kicks after the Packers' Week 14 bye, and he figures to remain part of the defensive game plan for as long as fellow cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) is sidelined.