Nixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a groin injury.
Nixon had a 93-yard kick return ahead of the Packers' first offensive possession Sunday, but he apparently sustained a groin injury in the second quarter. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return, but Romeo Doubs took over as Green Bay's kick returner late in the second quarter.
More News
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Delivers again in return game•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Makes mark in victory•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Makes key plays in victory•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Back in full Wednesday•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Departs with shoulder injury•