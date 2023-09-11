Nixon had eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears. He also returned two kicks for 55 yards.

The All-Pro return man was not used on punt returns, but that's because he has carved out a key role in Green Bay's secondary, as he was one of three cornerbacks to open Sunday's contest on the field. Nixon may not have as many chances to score as he did last season, but he remains an important player for the Packers.