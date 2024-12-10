Nixon registered 10 tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) in Thursday's 34-31 loss to Detroit.

Nixon tied Quay Walker as the Packers' second-leading tackler this past Thursday behind Isaiah McDuffie (15). Nixon logged his first interception of the season when he picked off Jared Goff early in the third quarter, which set the Packers up deep in Lions' territory and led to a six-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs three plays later. Through 13 regular-season games, Nixon has logged 65 tackles (42 solo), including 2.0 sacks, six pass defenses (including one interception) and two forced fumbles.