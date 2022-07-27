site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Put on non-football injury list
RotoWire Staff
Nixon (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports.
The nature of Nixon's injury has yet to be revealed. He can be activated at any point and will be eligible to join his teammates at training camp once that happens.
