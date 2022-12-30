Nixon (groin) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Nixon was forced out with a groin injury and did not return during last week's win over the Dolphins. He then did not participate in each practice of Week 17 prep, though it appears he'll still have a chance to play. Nixon has provided a jolt to Green Bay since taking over as the team's primary returner, including a 93-yard kick return early in the first quarter last Sunday. Should Nixon be ruled inactive prior to this Sunday's 4:25 pm E.T. kickoff, then rookie wideout Romeo Doubs will likely assume the team's primary return duties versus Minnesota.