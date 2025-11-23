Packers' Keisean Nixon: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (stinger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The cornerback had three tackles (two solo) at the time of his exit. Nixon has played on nearly every defensive snap for the Packers this year. Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden could see more snaps in his absence.
