Packers' Keisean Nixon: Questionable vs. Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (neck) is questionable for Green Bay's matchup versus the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Nixon suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 win over the Vikings but managed to return in a limited capacity for Tuesday's walkthrough. If the 28-year-old is unable to suit up Thursday, Kamal Hadden and Nate Hobbs (knee) could see increased playing time.
