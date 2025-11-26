Nixon (neck) is questionable for Green Bay's matchup versus the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Nixon suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 win over the Vikings but managed to return in a limited capacity for Tuesday's walkthrough. If the 28-year-old is unable to suit up Thursday, Kamal Hadden and Nate Hobbs (knee) could see increased playing time.