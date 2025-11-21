Packers' Keisean Nixon: Ready to go for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (illness) was a full participant in practice Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Nixon appeared on the injury report with an illness and was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. However, the 28-year-old was back to full participation Friday and appears to be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
More News
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Dealing with illness•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Recovers key fumble in Week 10 loss•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Will play Week 7•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Under the weather•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Defends five passes vs. Washington•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Remains in key role•