Nixon (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Nixon, who departed last weekend's matchup versus Miami due to a groin injury, is now in line to play and operate as Green Bay's kick and punt returner New Year's Day against Minnesota. The 25-year-old has thus far provided the Packers with a spark on special teams this year, something that the team has greatly lacked in the past few seasons.