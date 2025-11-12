Nixon posted four tackles (two solo), one pass defense and a fumble recovery during Green Bay's 10-7 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Nixon jumped on a fumble from Jalen Hurts caused by Edgerrin Cooper late in the first quarter, which halted the Eagles' red zone drive in its tracks. Nixon played every single defensive snap for the eighth time this season, and the veteran corner is up to 38 tackles (31 solo) and 12 pass defenses through nine regular-season games.