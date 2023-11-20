Nixon made seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Chargers. He also returned two kicks for 60 yards and two punts for two yards.

Nixon played over 80 percent of the defensive snaps for a third straight game, and he also made a mark in the return game. Nixon was named to the 2022 All-Pro Team as a kick returner, and he is trending toward repeating that feat, as with one game to play in Week 11 he leads all players with 562 kick return yards and is averaging 26.8 yards per kick return -- a mark that tops all players who have taken back at least eight kicks.