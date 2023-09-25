Nixon had one carry for 11 yards, made three solo tackles, deflected a pass and returned a kick for 24 yards in Sunday's 18-17 victory over the Saints.

Nixon did not start on defense for the first time this season, but he did see action in all three phrases and recorded his first career touch on the offensive side of the ball. It's unlikely he gets more involved in that area -- particularly when the Packers are back at full strength -- but it is at least an option.