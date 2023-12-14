Nixon (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Nixon once again contributed both on defense as the slot cornerback and on special teams as the team's kick returner. He finished Monday's loss against the Giants with four tackles (three solo), while returning a kickoff for 25 yards. Nixon's practice participation over the course of the week will better indicate his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Huge interception in upset•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Remains in versatile role•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Sees action in all phases•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Nets eight Week 1 stops•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Busy at cornerback spot•
-
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Will return to Green Bay•