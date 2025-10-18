Nixon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an illness.

Nixon did not appear on the Packers' injury report this past week, indicating that his illness is a new issue. The severity of the illness isn't clear, and his status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Packers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Nate Hobbs (knee), Kamal Hadden and Bo Melton would be candidates to see more work at outside corner opposite Carrington Valentine if Nixon is not cleared to play.