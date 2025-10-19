Packers' Keisean Nixon: Will play Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Nixon was added to the Packers' injury report Saturday due to an illness, but he has been cleared to play in Week 7. The veteran corner has accumulated 22 tackles (19 solo) and nine pass defenses through the first five games of the regular season.
