The Packers and Nixon (concussion) agreed Monday on a one-year deal with a max value of $6 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nixon signed with the Packers in March of 2022 and reunited with special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who coached Nixon during his previous stint in Las Vegas. Nixon, an undrafted product out of South Carolina, periodically saw some work on defense with Green Bay, totaling 23 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble across 276 defensive snaps, but he made his mark as a return man after Amari Rodgers was waived in November. Nixon totaled 1,009 kick-return yards, 140 punt-returns yards and one touchdown across 12 games as the primary return man en route to first-team All-Pro honors. Based on Rapoport's report, it sounds like Nixon's new deal is laced with incentives, so he'll have to build off his success from last year to earn the full $6 million. He suffered a concussion during the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Lions, but there's no reason to believe that issue will impact his availability for offseason workouts.