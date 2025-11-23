Packers' Keisean Nixon: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nixon (stinger) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Nixon sustained a stinger in the first half of Sunday's game and won't return. Kamal Hadden and Bo Melton should see more snaps at outside corner in Nixon's absence.
