Nixon (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Nixon suffered a groin injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game after providing a spark for Green Bay as a kick returner early in the matchup. Romeo Doubs will likely continue to fill in as the Packers' return man down the stretch, while Nixon's next chance to suit up will be Jan. 1 against the Vikings.
