Packers' Keith Ford: Joining Green Bay
The Packers claimed Ford off waivers Tuesday.
Ford may just be a healthy body to add to the mix during practice, considering the Packers have four running backs on their roster currently dealing with injury. The 25-year-old does have some NFL experience under his belt, however, suiting up in two games with the Bills in 2018.
