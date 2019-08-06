The Packers claimed Ford off waivers Tuesday.

Ford may just be a healthy body to add to the mix during practice, considering the Packers have four running backs on their roster currently dealing with injury. The 25-year-old does have some NFL experience under his belt, however, suiting up in two games with the Bills in 2018.

