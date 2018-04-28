Packers' Kendall Donnerson: Headed to Titletown

The Packers selected Donnerson in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Donnerson (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) was a relative unknown in the pre-draft process prior to his impressive pro day, when the Southeast Missouri State product posted gaudy numbers for a linebacker -- including a 4.44 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump. Moreover, the Redhawks are one of the few collegiate teams to employ a 3-4 defensive scheme, meaning Donnerson likely faces a shorter learning curve than other developmental projects like him. Depending on how he performs in training camp this summer, Donnerson could realistically earn a roster spot within an underwhelming Green Bay linebacking corps.