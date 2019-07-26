Packers' Kendall Donnerson: Injures hamstring
Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Donnerson suffered a hamstring tweak during training camp practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Donnerson was promoted to Green Bay's active roster down the stretch of the 2018 season, but never ultimately saw the field. The depth linebacker will work to get fully healthy before resuming practice.
