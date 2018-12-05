The Packers promoted Donnerson to the active roster Tuesday.

Donnerson was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, though he failed to survive final cuts. He's spent the entire season on Green Bay's practice squad, but will now provide depth to their linebacker corps.

