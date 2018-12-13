Packers' Kenny Clark: Absent from practice
Clark (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Clark has missed two straight practices after suffering an elbow injury during Sunday's win over the Falcons, putting his Week 15 availability in legitimate question. If the third-year nose tackle were unable to suit up against the Bears, expect Tyler Lancaster to slot into the starting lineup.
