Packers' Kenny Clark: Adds another sack
Clark had four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Clark continues to pile up sacks, notching five over his last six games. He needs just eight combined tackles over the Packers' final five games to set a new career best in that category.
