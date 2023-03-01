Clark had $13.835 million of his 2023 compensation converted into a signing bonus Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Clark's willingness to adjust his contract will open up over $11 million in cap space for the Packers this offseason. The veteran completed another successful season in 2022, playing in all 17 contests, and recording 53 tackles (27 solo) and four sacks,
