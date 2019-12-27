Play

Clark doesn't carry and injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup versus Detroit, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Despite logging limited participation through all three practices this week, Clark shook off an ankle issue ahead of Week 17. The veteran is expected to handle his starting role as the team's nose tackle, and is coming off a Monday Night Football performance with four tackles (two solo) and a sack.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends