Packers' Kenny Clark: Another solid run-stopping campaign
Clark, who registered six tackles and a sack over two playoff games, finished 2019 with a career-high 62 tackles and six sacks over 16 regular-season games.
Clark recorded exactly six sacks and 15 quarterback pressures for the second straight season. The 24-year-old already has four seasons of pro experience under his belt, and he has carved out a reputation as a premier run-stopper. The Packers have picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.69 million for the 2020 season, and Clark figures to be a top priority for a contract extension this offseason.
