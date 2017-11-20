Clark sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens and is expected to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport reported earlier Monday that X-rays on Clark's ankle revealed the second-year nose tackle avoided structural damage to his ankle, but high-ankle sprains still often require multiple weeks for players to recover from. It sounds like the Packers believe Clark will be back before the end of the season, but his run-stuffing presence could be missed over the next game or two.