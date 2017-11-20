Packers' Kenny Clark: Avoids serious ankle injury
Clark sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens and is expected to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport reported earlier Monday that X-rays on Clark's ankle revealed the second-year nose tackle avoided structural damage to his ankle, but high-ankle sprains still often require multiple weeks for players to recover from. It sounds like the Packers believe Clark will be back before the end of the season, but his run-stuffing presence could be missed over the next game or two.
More News
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Carted off with ankle injury•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Blocks kick in Week 7•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Sees regular action in Week 1•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: In line for more work in 2017•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Finishes 2016 with 21 tackles•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.