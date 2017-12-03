Clark (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's home tilt against Tampa Bay.

Clark will return and hold down the nose tackle position for the Packers, providing a significant boost to their run defense. The second-year player out of UCLA has recorded at least one tackle in every game he's appeared in. His presence will reduce the snaps of fellow nose tackle Quinton Dial.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories