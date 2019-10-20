Play

Clark (shin) returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

Clark limped off the field during the second quarter due to the injury, but as evidenced by this news, got clearance to return. Now that he's back, expect him to slot into his usual starting role at nose tackle to stuff the Raiders' run game led by Josh Jacobs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories