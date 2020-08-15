Clark agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension with the Packers on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Clark might not post the flashiest numbers on the defensive line, but he's been one of the league's best defenders for a couple years and he won't turn 25 until October. In addition to providing a disruptive presence that sets up edge rushers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith for success, Clark is a valuable anchor against the run. Clark also has unusual conditioning for an interior lineman, providing 879 snaps last year at a position where peers of his are often or typically held under 700 snaps per 16 games. In many ways Clark is the foundation of the Green Bay defense.
