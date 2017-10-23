Packers' Kenny Clark: Blocks kick in Week 7
Clark had five tackles (two solo) and blocked a kick in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Clark has shown marked improvement in his second season in the league, and through seven games he is now up to 24 tackles (15 solo) -- three more than he finished the 2016 campaign with.
