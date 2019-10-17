Packers' Kenny Clark: Can't practice Thursday
Clark (calf) did not practice Thursday.
Clark was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so it's possible that Thursday's absence is simply a maintenance day. Friday's final injury report of the week will shed some light on the starting nose tackle's chances of suiting up Sunday against Oakland. Clark hasn't yet missed a game this season.
