Clark tallied four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Clark did not get to the quarterback in the Packers' first two games of the season, but he was able to get there twice in Week 3. Clark needs just four more sacks to tie the career-high 6.0 sacks he recorded in both 2018 and 2019.
