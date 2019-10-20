Play

Clark (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Clark suffered the shin injury early in the second quarter, prior to the Raiders getting into the endzone on the drive. The veteran tried to walk off the field under his own power, but was forced to leave the game on a cart. As long as he's sidelined, Tyler Lancaster will likely enter the game as the starting nose tackle.

