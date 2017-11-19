Packers' Kenny Clark: Carted off with ankle injury
Clark will not return to Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury.
Clark remained on the field for several minutes before eventually being carted off with what looks to be a potentially serious injury. The 22-year-old's departure leaves a thin defensive line unit in even worse shape, with Quinton Dial likely to step in at nose tackle for the Packers.
